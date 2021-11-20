Watch
Bullhead, Arizona man convicted of threatening Nancy Pelosi

Posted at 10:05 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 00:05:00-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona says a man from Bullhead, Arizona has been convicted of threatening to kill or harm Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

A Friday statement from the office said a jury found 77-year-old Steven Arthur Martis guilty Thursday of one count of communicating an interstate threat to kill or harm the speaker. He is to be sentenced Jan. 25.

The threats came in two telephone calls last January after the Federal Bureau of Investigation approached him and warned him about making similar calls in the past.

