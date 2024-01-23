Watch Now
Buc-ee's working on expansion to Goodyear as city approves a rezoning project

The location would be located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jan 23, 2024
GOODYEAR, AZ — A long-awaited Texas favorite appears to be taking steps to expand into the Valley! Buc-ee's looks to be aiming to expand into Goodyear, and the city appears on board, at least for now.

The City of Goodyear has approved a rezoning request which would allow for the Buc-ee's Travel Center to potentially be built near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

According to a plan filed through the city, the property would be broken into two portions, one for a Buc-ee's Travel Center and service station, and the other would be used as industrial space.

Additional approvals will be needed as the project moves forward, so it's not a 100% done deal.

The store itself would be 75,400 square feet in size, according to planning documents.

Details on when construction could begin have not been released. A projected opening date has not been announced.

Stan Beard, Director of Real Estate and Development for Buc-ee’s sent the following statement to ABC15:

“We have not closed on the property. Buc-ee’s is considering building a store in Goodyear, and we currently have land under contract.”

Read the full plan online here.

