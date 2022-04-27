Breakdown of Arizona's teacher pay and student spending

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Education Association (NEA) is ranking Arizona as one of the worst states for educational spending.

According to the nationwide labor union, the Grand Canyon state ranks at #48 in America for expenditures, spending $9,920 per student.

NEA researchers found Arizona's average teacher salary is #44 across the nation at $52,157.

As the largest white-collar representative in America, NEA says an income of $52,528 is needed for a family of one adult and one child to have a modest but adequate standard of living in Arizona.

The average salary for Arizona teachers also starts at $40,554. This makes it #27 in America.

For a more in-depth look at spending across America, please the visit NEA's resource library.

