Breakdown of Arizona's teacher pay and student spending

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Education Association (NEA) is ranking Arizona as one of the worst states for educational spending.
According to the nationwide labor union, the Grand Canyon state ranks at #48 in America for expenditures, spending $9,920 per student.
NEA researchers found Arizona's average teacher salary is #44 across the nation at $52,157.
As the largest white-collar representative in America, NEA says an income of $52,528 is needed for a family of one adult and one child to have a modest but adequate standard of living in Arizona.
The average salary for Arizona teachers also starts at $40,554. This makes it #27 in America.
For a more in-depth look at spending across America, please the visit NEA's resource library.
