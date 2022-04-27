BASIS Oro Valley ranks #27 in America, University High School lands at #28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Despite Arizona having the worst public school system in America, BASIS Oro Valley and University High School (UHS) are some of the best in the nation.

The U.S. News and World Reports is ranking them as 27 and as 28, respectively.

With a graduation rate of 100% and college readiness score of 100, BASIS Oro Valley is a charter school serving sixth through twelfth graders.

Analysts reveal the UHS has a 98% graduation rate and college readiness score of 98.4, enrolling ninth through twelfth graders.

BASIS Tucson North landed at number 54 on the list.

It is similar to BASIS Oro Valley, also having a graduation rate of 100% and college readiness score of 100.

