Body of man who may have drowned in Salt River is recovered

Posted at 9:35 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 00:35:33-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the body of a man who may have drowned in the Salt River last weekend has been recovered.

They say the man was swimming with friends near Water Users Recreation Site in Tonto Basin around 2 p.m. Sunday and went under the water and never resurfaced.

Teams of deputies searched for the man by air, ground and boat before drivers took over and the body was the body was recovered Sunday night.

The name of the man wasn't immediately released Monday.

The Water Users Recreation Site has been popular with kayakers and tubers for decades.

