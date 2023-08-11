Body of man found floating in Colorado River

Watch Now
Posted at 3:05 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 18:05:06-04

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in western Arizona near the Nevada state line say a body has been found in the Colorado River.

Bullhead City police said in a news release that a call came in Friday around 10:15 a.m. reporting that an elderly man was floating near the shoreline.

He was pronounced dead. Police say there were no apparent signs of foul play.

The body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office, which will determine the cause of death and the man's identity.

