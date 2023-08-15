Watch Now
Authorities identify body of man found floating in Colorado River

Posted at 4:13 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 19:13:34-04

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in western Arizona have identified a man who was found dead in the Colorado River last week.

Bullhead City police said in a news release Tuesday that the body of 88-year-old Dickey Lee Frazier of Kingman was spotted by a bystander Friday.

Authorities received a call around 10:15 a.m. reporting that an elderly man was floating near the shoreline.

Police say there were no apparent signs of foul play. The body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine the cause of death.

Frazier was in a stretch of the Colorado River that is not far from the Nevada state line.

