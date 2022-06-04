Watch
Baby found asleep in a room full of drugs in Prescott

Posted at 10:04 AM, Jun 04, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 1, 2022, a Prescott Police Officer made a traffic stop in Yavapai County.

During the traffic, stop the officer said they noticed 31-yr-old Amber Dawn Lee acting extremely nervous. Officers then deployed a K9 around her vehicle which lead to discovering around 200 fentanyl pills. Officers say she hid them in a backpack and her shoes.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they secured a search warrant for Lee's residence.

Once the warrant was executed and the search began Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) found an 18-month-old baby asleep in the room along with around 1 pound of methamphetamine and over 500 additional fentanyl pills.

PANT says they gently carried the baby to a safe location. 37-yr-old Robert Dunmire of Dewey was inside the home and caused an altercation with officers forcing an arrest.

Department of Child Safety was contacted and was given the baby.

Deputies say Lee and Dunmire were booked into Yavapai County Jail with multiple charges including possession of narcotics for sale and child abuse.

