AZ Supreme Court sets abortion law oral argument date

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Supreme Court has set a date for oral arguments in its review of the appellate court's decision regarding the state's current abortion law.
A notice issued Wednesday says legal teams will meet in front of Arizona's high court Tuesday, Dec. 12 to present arguments.
Last year, the Arizona Court of Appeals issued a ruling saying it would not recognize a more-than century old law that criminalizes most types of abortion — the most recent court ruling in a series of rulings following 2022's U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade.
After that ruling was issued, then-Arizona AG Mark Brnovich said that territorial-era statute would become the law of the land. It was the beginning of a series of legal battles ending with the appellate court's decision: Doctors cannot be legally charged for abortions performed within the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
