Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday.

Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump.

But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.

"The group of approximately 25 people was peacefully exercising First Amendment rights, staying on the sidewalks and across the street," FBI Spokesperson Kevin Smith shared. "At no time did they come onto FBI property."

He confirmed the protesters assembled and dispersed peacefully.

"The group disassembled around noon," Smith added. "No FBI action was taken."

FBI agents carried out a search warrant Monday, Aug. 8 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Since the raid, many conservative groups have spoken out against the FBI's actions.

