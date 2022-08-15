Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Armed protestors collect outside Phoenix FBI office over weekend

The protesters assembled and dispersed peacefully
This as the FBI reports an unprecedented number of threats against their agents, in the wake of the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago.
CNN Protestors.jpg
Posted at 10:07 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 13:09:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters collected outside of the Phoenix FBI office Saturday.

Demonstrators said they were expressing disapproval for a recent raid carried out against former President Donald Trump.

But beacuse Arizona is an open carry state, they didn't break any laws by carrying weapons.

"The group of approximately 25 people was peacefully exercising First Amendment rights, staying on the sidewalks and across the street," FBI Spokesperson Kevin Smith shared. "At no time did they come onto FBI property."

He confirmed the protesters assembled and dispersed peacefully.

"The group disassembled around noon," Smith added. "No FBI action was taken."

FBI agents carried out a search warrant Monday, Aug. 8 at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Since the raid, many conservative groups have spoken out against the FBI's actions.

RELATED

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hiring Heidi

👷‍♀️👩‍🍳 Email hiringheidi@kgun9.com!