Arizona legislators respond to Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Talks of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade have swarmed social media Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Chief Justice John Roberts authenticated the draft opinion in an abortion case that was leaked to Politico.

Governor Doug Ducey told reporters Monday evening he would not answer a hypothetical question.

"What you're asking right now is a hypothetical [question] because Roe v. Wade has not been overturned," he said. "So, I'll have a comment if and when that opinion becomes public, but that's not going to change my pro-life position."

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D) commented on the matter Tuesday.

"A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor," Sen. Sinema expressed. "Overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America."

Sen. Mark Kelly (D) also tweeted publicly expressing his position:

Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land.



It's wrong that my granddaughter might soon have fewer rights than my grandmother.



I'll do everything I can in the Senate to codify Roe and protect abortion access for all Arizonans. — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 3, 2022

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states will individually have to decree their own laws surrounding abortions.

