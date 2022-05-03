Arizona legislators respond to Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Talks of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade have swarmed social media Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Chief Justice John Roberts authenticated the draft opinion in an abortion case that was leaked to Politico.
Governor Doug Ducey told reporters Monday evening he would not answer a hypothetical question.
"What you're asking right now is a hypothetical [question] because Roe v. Wade has not been overturned," he said. "So, I'll have a comment if and when that opinion becomes public, but that's not going to change my pro-life position."
Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D) commented on the matter Tuesday.
"A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor," Sen. Sinema expressed. "Overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America."
Sen. Mark Kelly (D) also tweeted publicly expressing his position:
Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land.— Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 3, 2022
It's wrong that my granddaughter might soon have fewer rights than my grandmother.
I'll do everything I can in the Senate to codify Roe and protect abortion access for all Arizonans.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states will individually have to decree their own laws surrounding abortions.
RELATED: Abortion policies by state
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.