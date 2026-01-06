Arizona is still growing, but new migration data shows the trend may be shifting

Arizona remains one of the fastest-growing states in the country, but new migration data suggests that growth is starting to level out.

According to the latest numbers from U-Haul, Arizona ranked number seven nationwide for growth in 2025. While that is down one spot from the year before, it marks the sixth consecutive year the state has remained in the top ten.

The rankings are based on more than 2.5 million one-way moving transactions for the Arizona-based company.

What stands out in the data is how close those numbers are.

In 2025, 50.3% of U-Haul’s one-way moves came into Arizona, while 49.7% moved out. In practical terms, that means for nearly every family moving into the state, there is another one packing up and leaving.

That does not mean Arizona is losing population. However, it does suggest the margin of growth is getting thinner than it has been in recent years.

Even with that shift, the greater Phoenix metro area continues to be a major driver of growth. Phoenix ranked fifth nationwide among U.S. metro areas, fueled by job creation and new housing across the Valley.

U-Haul leaders point to continued development tied to major employers, including chip manufacturing and data centers, as well as ongoing residential construction, as reasons Phoenix remains a top destination.

Experts who study migration trends say when in-migration and out-migration numbers get this close, it can be a sign that affordability pressures are starting to play a role, especially when it comes to housing.

The latest data does not point to a mass exodus, but it does show Arizona entering a period of transition, balancing opportunity and growth with affordability concerns.

