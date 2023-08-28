Arizona has the most confrontational drivers in the country, poll shows

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Has someone ever gotten out of their vehicle to yell at you on Arizona roads? Chances are, you'd likely say yes.

According to a Forbes Advisor report, our state has the most confrontational drivers in the country.

Arizona topped the list, compiled using data from a market research company, of all 50 states.

More than 80% of Arizonans who were polled said they have been yelled at, insulted, cursed at, or threatened by another driver.

RELATED: A look at the numbers: Road rage is on the rise in our state

Just under one-third of drivers polled said they experience road rage “very frequently.” The same number of drivers reported that another driver had gotten out of their vehicle to yell at or fight with them.

Our state also ranked second-worst for the percentage of drivers who have been forced off the road and third-highest for the number of drivers who have been tailgated.

Rhode Island, West Virginia, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Alabama also topped the list of the most confrontational drivers, all falling behind Arizona.

According to the poll, the most polite drivers are on the roads in Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, and New Mexico.

See the full study and methodology here.