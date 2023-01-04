Arizona Department of Public Safety director set to retire

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert has announced that he's retiring on Friday, Jan 6.

Silbert took over as the department's director in April 2020 following the retirement of Col. Frank Milstead, who served in the role for about five years.

Silbert previously served as the department’s deputy director under Milstead.

It will be up to newly sworn-in Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to decide on Silbert’s replacement.

Silbert said he received a call from Hobbs’ staff on Monday informing him that she would not retain him.

“I understand the process and wish nothing but the best for Governor Hobbs and her team,” Silbert said in a statement Tuesday.

----

