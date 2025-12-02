Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes files lawsuit against Temu, alleging personal data theft and malware

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a lawsuit against a popular shopping app, alleging it steals user data and puts Arizona residents at risk.

Mayes announced the lawsuit during a press conference on Tuesday, claiming Temu violates Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act by collecting sensitive data without permission and counterfeiting brands.

The lawsuit alleges the Chinese-owned app can infect user devices with malware to steal private information without consent.

Mayes warns that behind Temu's low prices and advertising, there is real danger for Arizona consumers, including minors.

Temu, which offers ultra-low prices to buyers, handles tens of millions of shipments to the U.S. each year through more than 80,000 China-based sellers. It was the most downloaded app last year, the attorney general's office says.