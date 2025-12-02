Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes files lawsuit against Temu, alleging personal data theft and malware

AP Photo/Richard Drew
A page from the Temu website is shown in this photo, in New York, Friday, June 23, 2023.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a lawsuit against a popular shopping app, alleging it steals user data and puts Arizona residents at risk.

Mayes announced the lawsuit during a press conference on Tuesday, claiming Temu violates Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act by collecting sensitive data without permission and counterfeiting brands.

Watch the full press conference in the video player below:

The lawsuit alleges the Chinese-owned app can infect user devices with malware to steal private information without consent.

Mayes warns that behind Temu's low prices and advertising, there is real danger for Arizona consumers, including minors.

Temu, which offers ultra-low prices to buyers, handles tens of millions of shipments to the U.S. each year through more than 80,000 China-based sellers. It was the most downloaded app last year, the attorney general's office says.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

