Albert Hale, 2nd president of Navajo Nation in 1990s, dies

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Albert Hale, who served as the second president of the Navajo Nation in the 1990s, died Tuesday.

A cause of death and an exact age for Hale was not immediately available.

But tribal officials say Hale was in his early 70s and was battling COVID-19 when the Navajo Nation Council heard of his condition last Friday.

Hale was the tribe's president from 1995 to 1998.

Prior to that, Hale served as Assistant Attorney General for the tribe and was special counsel to the Navajo Nation Council.

In 2004, Hale was appointed to serve the remaining term of a state Senate seat in District and served until 2011.

From 2011 to 2017, Hale was elected to serve in the Arizona House of Representatives.