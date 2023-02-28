ADOT unveils new driver license design

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're due for a new Arizona driver license or identification soon, your ID card will sport a new design, including a major change to your photo.
The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is unveiling a completely new license look in March which showcases the state's unique biodiversity: a ponderosa pine, ringtail cat and, of course, saguaro.
The update isn't just about looks. Updated security features are intended to undermine counterfeited cards, including a raised textured surface, laser engraving and a "security lens feature," an images that changes when viewed at different angles.
Locals have long mused on the state's long license expiration dates. If yours doesn't expire for a few years—or decades—there's no need to apply for a new card. All existing licenses will remain valid until they do expire, or until a new photo is required.
License holders in Arizona are required to obtain a new license with updated photo every 12 years.
The MVD can process license renewals online at azmvdnow.gov.
