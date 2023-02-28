Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

ADOT unveils new driver license design

Will have new look staring in March
All old licenses will be valid until they expire, regardless of design.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:20:16-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're due for a new Arizona driver license or identification soon, your ID card will sport a new design, including a major change to your photo.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is unveiling a completely new license look in March which showcases the state's unique biodiversity: a ponderosa pine, ringtail cat and, of course, saguaro.

The update isn't just about looks. Updated security features are intended to undermine counterfeited cards, including a raised textured surface, laser engraving and a "security lens feature," an images that changes when viewed at different angles.

ADOT.png

Locals have long mused on the state's long license expiration dates. If yours doesn't expire for a few years—or decades—there's no need to apply for a new card. All existing licenses will remain valid until they do expire, or until a new photo is required.

License holders in Arizona are required to obtain a new license with updated photo every 12 years.

The MVD can process license renewals online at azmvdnow.gov.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE