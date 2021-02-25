TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanks to a new computer system, Arizonans can renew driver licenses online.

The Arizona Department of Transportation now allows renewal on its website. Drivers previously had to go to a Motor Vehicle Divison office to renew licenses.

Those whose driver license photos are more than 12 years old will still have to visit MVD offices. Those looking to renew commercial licenses online will need to have the same address as before.

“We’ve all seen a lot of change over the last year, but this is something new that everyone can embrace,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a statement. “The website AZMVDNow.gov [azmvdnow.gov] has added convenience for customers and made it easier for Arizonans to conduct their business with MVD. Adding driver license renewals to the long list of other services, like registration renewals, change of address and ordering a replacement license, will help keep Arizonans out of line and safely on the road.”