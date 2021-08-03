ADOT streamlines process to help school bus drivers report stop sign violators

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation has created a new and easier way to help school bus drivers report drivers who do not obey their vehicle's stop sign.

The new process involved the MVD sending warning letters to motorists. Here's how it works:

When a bus driver witnesses a driver running through a stop sign, they can fill out an online form. The MVD then sends that notification, which is not a citation, to the vehicle owner as a way to demonstrate how serious the offense is.

The previous system involved using a fax system to notify the MVD.

According to ADOT, about 13,000 drivers are reported each year for not stopping.

“Oftentimes, the reports were in batches and difficult to read, and it put DPS in the middle,” said MVD Senior Division Administrator Susan Trask. “We created an online form for the bus drivers to complete, removing DPS completely from the process, and making the submission electronic. This removed the need to fill out a form to fax or email.”