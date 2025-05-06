3-year-old girl dies after being shot in Surprise neighborhood last week

SURPRISE, AZ — A 3-year-old girl has died after she was shot by her father in a Surprise neighborhood last week.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a neighborhood near 184th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a man acting erratically.

Police officials say the man, 48-year-old Dariusz Modrzejewski, called 9-1-1 and made threatening statements about harming his family.

Surprise police and SWAT team members arrived at the home and set up a perimeter around the area.

David Scozzari

At one point, officers heard a gunshot from inside the home. They then forced entry and found a three-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a nearby ambulance and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police announced on Monday that the girl had died from her injuries.

Modrzejewski was taken into custody without incident. He is being held on a one-million-dollar bond.

Modrzejewski was initially booked into jail on aggravated assault charges, however, Surprise PD says they are working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office to amend those charges to include homicide.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story when it becomes available.