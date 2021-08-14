Watch
2 women dead in collision in Glendale

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 7:38 PM, Aug 13, 2021
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police say two women are dead after their car was hit by an SUV as they tried to turn into a driveway late Thursday.

The dead passenger was identified as 54-year-old Sharri Wood of Phoenix.

The driver was 72-year-old Sandra Kay Williams of Glendale. Police said in a statement that the driver of the SUV that hit the car was arrested on suspicoun of drunken driving.

He was not charged with causing the women's deaths.

An investigation is ongoing but police say it appears Williams was trying to turn into a driveway when the westbound SUV hit her car.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

