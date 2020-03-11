Menu

2 men already in custody facing charges in Arizona homicide

Posted: 2:41 PM, Mar 11, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-11 17:41:29-04
Pima County Jail

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two men already in custody on unrelated charges have been arrested on warrants in an Arizona homicide case.

They say Shawn Eckard and Jason Eric Johnson have both been indicted in Navajo County for first-degree murder. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a dead body was found in the woods outside of Heber, Arizona, on Aug. 5.

The body later was identified as 44-year-old Craig Cavanaugh, who was reported missing after not returning to Farmington, New Mexico, from a trip to Arizona in July. Farmington police say Cavanaugh had gone to Peoria, Arizona for a job.

Police say two men used Cavanaugh’s credit cards in Payson, Glendale and Peoria between July 5-7 and his truck was found on July 12.

