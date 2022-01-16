Watch
2 dead in murder-suicide at Arizona assisted living facility

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 16, 2022
SUN CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two residents at an assisted living facility in Sun City are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say deputies were called out to the facility around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Deputies say two people were found with gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead at the scene. Sheriff's officials say no suspects are being sought in the double shooting.

They didn't immediately release the names, ages of genders of the two people who died, but say both were residents of the assisted living facility.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

