Sean Miller to speak at 12:30 p.m.

One legal expert discusses what power the Arizona Board of Regents has in dealing with Sean Miller ahead of their meeting Thursday.
Arizona Wildcats men's basketball coach Sean Miller and his attorneys met with administrators at The University of Arizona on Monday, and Miller's future at UA could be determined soon, according to a report by 247Sports Tuesday.
ESPN Tucson's Zach Clark joined Jason Barr in studio to discuss the latest with ESPN's story about Sean Miller discussing payment to retain a recruit.
ESPN issues 2 corrections to Sean Miller story
People charged had access to evidence
Sean Miller wasn't seen at the team's practice Monday. UA hasn't responded to questions about his status with the program.
The sourcing of an ESPN report that claims Wildcats Head Coach Sean Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to bring Deandre Ayton to Arizona is being called into question.
Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller will not coach tonight at Oregon.
Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Sean Miller.
TUCSON, Ariz. - Embattled Arizona Wildcats coach Sean Miller announced he will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at McKale Center.
The Arizona Board of Regents is meeting at 2 p.m. today to discuss Miller's contract.
On Friday, ESPN reported that an FBI wiretap recorded Miller discussing paying then-recruit DeAndre Ayton $100,000 to play at the UA.
Since then, the sourcing of the article has been called into question and an attorney representing Ayton's family has denied receiving payment.
Miller and the UA mutually agreed that he sit out Saturday's game at Oregon. Miller released a statement declaring that he would be exonerated of wrongdoing.
Assistant coach Lorenzo Romar has been running the team in Miller's absence. The Wildcats host Stanford at 8 p.m. Thursday.