Transgender girls allowed to play on girl's sports teams in Arizona - for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new court order says boys who have transitioned to girls in Arizona may play on girl's sports teams, for now.

State lawmakers passed S.B. 1165 interscholastic; intramural athletics; biological sex, also known as the "Save Women's Sports" bill in 2022.

It clearly stated:

B. ATHLETIC TEAMS OR SPORTS DESIGNATED FOR "FEMALES", "WOMEN" OR "GIRLS" MAY NOT BE OPEN TO STUDENTS OF THE MALE SEX.

However, lawyers for two transgender girls in Tucson sued. Next, a federal district judge blocked enforcement on this ban.

The Department of Education then appealed the ruling. This is where Monday's ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit comes in.

It upholds the federal judge's ruling which says transgender girls are allowed to play on girl's team.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Arizona State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne's office to see what's next for the Department of Education. His office has not responded yet.

RELATED: Transgender birth certificate case given class-action status in Arizona