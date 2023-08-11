Transgender birth certificate case given class-action status in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A federal district court ruling in Tucson on Thursday has given a transgender birth certificate case class-action status. The lawsuit challenges an Arizona law that requires a person to prove they had undergone a “sex change operation” before changing the gender listed on their birth certificate.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights filed the lawsuit in 2020 on behalf of three transgender individuals who sought to correct their birth certificates.

The ruling will "apply to all transgender individuals born in Arizona who wish to amend their birth certificates to accurately reflect their gender identity. Access to correct identity documents is critically important to the health and well-being of transgender people, said NCLR Staff Attorney Rachel Berg.