City of Tucson Primary Election 2023

Mail-in and drop-off ballot information
Pima County
Pima County is advising voters to continue COVID-19 safety protocols at polls on election day.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 21:46:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday, July 26 is the last to mail in your ballot for the primary election, per the City of Tucson's website.

This election asks Tucsonans to cast ballots for Mayor and Wards 1, 2 and 4. If you are not sure which ward you live in, please check with the Pima County Recorder's Office.

Voting Locations

Days of Operation

Hours of Operation

Department of Housing and Community Development

310 N. Commerce Park Loop

Wednesday, Aug. 1

6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Morris K. Udall Regional Center

7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center

160 N. 6th Ave.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

William Clements Recreation Center

8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

El Pueblo Senior Center

101 W. Irvington Rd.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Administration at Randolph Park

900 S. Randolph Way

Wednesday, Aug. 1

6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tucson City Clerk Elections Center

800 E. 12th St.

Wednesday, July 5 - Monday, July 31 and Wednesday, Aug. 1

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)

After Wednesday, July 26, voters are limited to dropping off their ballot and in-person voting the day of.

Drop-Off Only Locations

Days of Operation

Hours of Operation

Pima County Recorder Downtown Office

240 N. Stone Ave.

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)

Pima County Recorder Eastside Office

6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri)

6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)

According to the City of Tucson, nearly 200,000 ballots were mailed out. More than 38,000 ballots were also returned and signatures verified.

This equals about 20% of eligible voters sending it back.

