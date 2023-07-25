City of Tucson Primary Election 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday, July 26 is the last to mail in your ballot for the primary election, per the City of Tucson's website.
This election asks Tucsonans to cast ballots for Mayor and Wards 1, 2 and 4. If you are not sure which ward you live in, please check with the Pima County Recorder's Office.
Voting Locations
Days of Operation
Hours of Operation
Department of Housing and Community Development
310 N. Commerce Park Loop
Wednesday, Aug. 1
6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Morris K. Udall Regional Center
7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center
160 N. 6th Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
William Clements Recreation Center
8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
El Pueblo Senior Center
101 W. Irvington Rd.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Administration at Randolph Park
900 S. Randolph Way
Wednesday, Aug. 1
6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Tucson City Clerk Elections Center
800 E. 12th St.
Wednesday, July 5 - Monday, July 31 and Wednesday, Aug. 1
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)
After Wednesday, July 26, voters are limited to dropping off their ballot and in-person voting the day of.
Drop-Off Only Locations
Days of Operation
Hours of Operation
Pima County Recorder Downtown Office
240 N. Stone Ave.
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)
Pima County Recorder Eastside Office
6920 E. Broadway Blvd.
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri)
6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)
According to the City of Tucson, nearly 200,000 ballots were mailed out. More than 38,000 ballots were also returned and signatures verified.
This equals about 20% of eligible voters sending it back.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.