City of Tucson Primary Election 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wednesday, July 26 is the last to mail in your ballot for the primary election, per the City of Tucson's website.

This election asks Tucsonans to cast ballots for Mayor and Wards 1, 2 and 4. If you are not sure which ward you live in, please check with the Pima County Recorder's Office.

Voting Locations Days of Operation Hours of Operation Department of Housing and Community Development 310 N. Commerce Park Loop Wednesday, Aug. 1 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Morris K. Udall Regional Center 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Wednesday, Aug. 1 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center 160 N. 6th Ave. Wednesday, Aug. 1 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. William Clements Recreation Center 8155 E. Poinciana Dr. Wednesday, Aug. 1 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. El Pueblo Senior Center 101 W. Irvington Rd. Wednesday, Aug. 1 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Parks and Recreation Administration at Randolph Park 900 S. Randolph Way Wednesday, Aug. 1 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tucson City Clerk Elections Center 800 E. 12th St. Wednesday, July 5 - Monday, July 31 and Wednesday, Aug. 1 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)

After Wednesday, July 26, voters are limited to dropping off their ballot and in-person voting the day of.

Drop-Off Only Locations Days of Operation Hours of Operation Pima County Recorder Downtown Office 240 N. Stone Ave. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day) Pima County Recorder Downtown Office 240 N. Stone Ave. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day) Pima County Recorder Eastside Office 6920 E. Broadway Blvd. 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Mon-Fri) 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (election day)

According to the City of Tucson, nearly 200,000 ballots were mailed out. More than 38,000 ballots were also returned and signatures verified.

This equals about 20% of eligible voters sending it back.