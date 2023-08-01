Watch Now
Join Mayor Romero for an election night watch party at American Eat Co.

Hosting it with Council Member Santa Cruz
Mayor Regina Romero's Campaign Manager Janessah Yazzie
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 22:45:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Council Member Lane Santa Cruz is hosting an election night watch party on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at American Eat Co. & Market from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Regina Romero is also joining the festivities with her full support at 1439 S. 4th Ave. She plans on speaking around 8 p.m.

Janessah Yazzie, Mayor Romero's campaign manager, told KGUN 9 ahead of time, inviting people to join.

Republican Janet "JL" Wittenbraker and Libertarian Arthur Kerschen candidates are running against Mayor Romero for reelection.

Francis Saitta and Ed Ackerley are running as a write-in democrat and independent candidates, respectively.

RELATED: City of Tucson Primary Election 2023

