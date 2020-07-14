Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News

Actions

Democrat Kelly reports $12.8 million for Arizona Senate bid

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mark Kelly election 2020 Senate Arizona Fundraising.
mark kelly.PNG
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-14 12:25:07-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly says he raised nearly $12.8 million during the second quarter for his bid to unseat Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally.

Kelly’s campaign said Tuesday he’ll report having nearly $24 million in the bank at the end of June. The retired astronaut has consistently outraised McSally in one of the most closely watched 2020 Senate contests.

He’s reported the strongest fundraising of all Senate candidates this year, including incumbents. McSally has not yet disclosed her fundraising haul for the second quarter.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)