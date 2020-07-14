Democrat Kelly reports $12.8 million for Arizona Senate bid

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly says he raised nearly $12.8 million during the second quarter for his bid to unseat Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally.

Kelly’s campaign said Tuesday he’ll report having nearly $24 million in the bank at the end of June. The retired astronaut has consistently outraised McSally in one of the most closely watched 2020 Senate contests.

He’s reported the strongest fundraising of all Senate candidates this year, including incumbents. McSally has not yet disclosed her fundraising haul for the second quarter.

