New 10-foot sculpture 'Triumphant' at Tucson Medical Center celebrates the human spirit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN 9) — A new 10-foot-tall sculpture called "Triumphant" has been installed outside the Marshall Conference Center at Tucson Medical Center, marking a significant milestone for the hospital's art program.

The monumental steel sculpture was commissioned by TMC Health Foundation donors and created by Tucson artist Shirley Wagner as part of TMC's Healing Arts Program. The piece features a figure holding a giant red heart, symbolizing health and wellness.

"It's a large monumental steel sculpture that celebrates the human spirit," Wagner said. "The sculpture will be holding a giant red heart, which symbolizes health and wellness, and without that we have nothing."

The installation represents the 2,400th piece in the Healing Arts Program, which began in 2014. The program has placed donated artwork throughout TMC, including in lobbies, hallways and patient rooms.

The sculpture serves as both an artistic landmark and a symbol of hope for patients, visitors and staff at the medical center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

