Woman who received kidney from stranger on new mission to help others

HUDSON, Mass. (CNN) — A woman who received a kidney from a stranger she met in a store parking lot is now on a mission to help others.

"I'm alive and things are wonderful," Gail Weisberg said. And that is an incredible update, considering when WBZ first introduced you to Gail more than a year and a half ago, she was so sick - in desperate need of a kidney.

"I have to be on dialysis 10 hours a night every night at home. I have 25 doctors that are taking care of me," Gail told WBZ in January 2022.

The Hudson woman had been driving around with a sign on her car: "Wanna be an angel for an angel?" And then she found her angel - a stranger shopping in Marlboro.

"I go to Target for a lot of things, but not to give up a kidney!" Debbie Munley recalled of that serendipitous encounter.

Munley tapped on the window that day, looking to pay it forward after her own husband received some good health news.

"I couldn't tell you what popped in my head, Juli. I said, 'I can do this. Why not?'" Munley said.

Debbie was miraculously a perfect match and donated her kidney to Gail last year.

"I have a new sign on my car. It says "I got one from this sign. Help others." From that I've been able to match two people," Gail said of her new mission.

This Sunday at Kowloon in Saugus, Gail will host a benefit concert to raise money for the causes close to her heart, and most importantly to celebrate what she's gained in the last year.

"My full-time job was going to doctors, going to labs, and then doing paperwork. It was exhausting. You get some freedom. Happiness. Everything you had before," she said happily.

The event Sunday begins at 1 p.m. at the Saugus restaurant. The concert will feature music by the James Montgomery Band, and a visit from Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck. Gail has worked as a dental professional throughout her career. Now back in good health, she can return to her charity work arranging dental care for veterans and supporting a dental clinic in Honduras.