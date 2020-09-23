Menu

VP Mike Pence's airplane returns to airport after striking bird

Keith Srakocic/AP
Air Force 2, bringing Vice President Mike Pence taxos after landing at the Air National Guard base in Coraopolis, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
VP Mike Pence's airplane returns to airport after striking bird
Posted at 5:05 PM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 20:05:18-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event Tuesday at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford. When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird.

A senior administration official said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger. The official wasn't authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

