Vancouver zoo closed after wolves escape in 'suspicious' incident

Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 18, 2022
Authorities in Canada are investigating after wolves at the Greater Vancouver Zoo were found outside their enclosure earlier this week.

In a news release on Tuesday, zoo officials called the incident "suspicious" and suspected it to "be due to malicious intent."

The zoo said they were working with Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the B.C Conservation Officer Service to recapture the animals.

According to zoo officials, the police were investigating the incident that appeared "to be unlawful entry and vandalism."

Zoo officials said most of the wolves were recovered, but the staff was still searching for a "small number" of them, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service later tweeted that zoo officials said one of the wolves remained "at large."

Zoo officials did not say how many wolves got out of their enclosure, but according to their website, they have nine adult grey wolves and six cubs.

Zoo officials added that the public was not in danger.

On Wednesday, the zoo posted a story on its Facebook page informing the public the park was closed, CTV News reported.

The Vancouver Sun reported the zoo was also closed on Tuesday.

