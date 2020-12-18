Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

US Space Force members get a new name: 'guardians'

items.[0].image.alt
Gerry Broome/AP
Vice President Mike Pence makes comments during a roundtable discussion at NC Biotechnology Center where Phase-III trials for a Coronavirus vaccine are underway in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Mike Pence
Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 18:56:39-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is celebrating the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force by announcing that its members will be known as “guardians.” Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement during a celebratory event Friday tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

Pence says the men and women of the Space Force “will be known as guardians.” He adds that "soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.” President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force in the next administration.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7