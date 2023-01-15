UGa football player killed in wreck after title celebration

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member have been killed in a car wreck hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship.

The school announced their deaths and said two other members of the football program were injured in the crash.

They were not immediately identified but the school said both were in stable condition.

The 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries. She worked as a recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs.