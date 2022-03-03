Watch
UFC champion charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Aric Crabb/AP
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez makes an initial court appearance at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)
Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 15:48:22-05

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man's stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez. Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

