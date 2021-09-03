Typical Labor Day deals won't be available with supply chain still recovering

With the supply chain still struggling to recover, it means you won't see a lot of the typical Labor Day deals this weekend.

“Retailers just don't have enough items in stock and that makes them less likely to offer discounts. The other factor that we are seeing is that there is inflation across the board when it comes to consumer prices. So in general, everything is just a little bit more expensive, and so the bottom line is that the discounts just won't be as big this year,” said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet.

Palmer broke down the deals worth looking for this weekend.

If you’re in the market for anything related to summer, that’s where you could see some big discounts. That includes things like outdoor games, summer clothes, bathing suits, and outdoor equipment like lawn mowers.

Anything that has a computer chip, like appliances and electronics, likely won’t be marked down.

For the best deal on these things, Palmer suggests, waiting until Black Friday.

But if it’s a necessity right now, there are ways you can shop and compare prices.

“For example, the Honey browser extension lets you know if there's a lower price anywhere else online. It automatically applies discounts that are out there too. If you're shopping on Amazon, you want to use that Camelizer browser extension. It just shows you the price history and lets you know when it's a good time to buy. And basically, what tracking prices lets you do, it tells you if now is a good time to buy, if you should go ahead and make your purchase on Labor Day weekend, if those discounts are worth it, or if you should wait,” said Palmer.

Both Honey and Camelizer are free browser extensions to use.