Two off-duty police officers charged in connection to Capitol riot

Two members of the Rocky Mount, Virginia, Police Department were arrested on Wednesday in connection with last week’s riot at the US Capitol during the counting of the Electoral College vote.

Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson were charged by federal officials with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The officers were off-duty at the time.

Five people died during the riots, including a Capitol Police officer who was injured in the melee with Trump supporters.

The riots prompted the lawmakers to take cover for several hours, interrupting the formalization of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in November's presidential election.

The Department of Justice alleges that Fracker and Robertson were photographed in the Capitol building making an obscene gesture in front of the John Stark statue. The DOJ said that Fracker and Robertson posted on social media about the riot.

The DOJ said Robertson posted on social media, “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business ... The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.”

The DOJ said Fracker posted on Facebook, “Lol to anyone who’s possibly concerned about the picture of me going around... Sorry I hate freedom? …Not like I did anything illegal…y’all do what you feel you need to.” The post has since been deleted, the DOJ said.