Trump's fate in hands of Justice Dept. after Jan. 6 report

Al Drago/AP
A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. From left, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 20:53:34-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The House Jan. 6 committee may have outlined a potential criminal case against Donald Trump, but it doesn’t actually bring the former president any closer to prosecution.

The Justice Department has already been conducting its own wide-ranging investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The special counsel overseeing that probe has given no indication of what charges he might bring, but he’s under no obligation to take the committee’s criminal referral into account or to follow the prosecution roadmap laid out by the panel.

