Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Trump traveling 'to be with those' in hurricane-hit states

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is en route to tour damage from Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump traveling 'to be with those' in hurricane-hit states
Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-29 13:47:00-04

President Donald Trump is traveling to Louisiana and Texas to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura.

The visit comes two days after he accepted his party’s nomination for a second term and allows him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership.

A White House spokesman says Trump is traveling Saturday “to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

He is expected to survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts.

The Category 4 storm slammed the Gulf Coast, leaving at least 14 dead and wreaking havoc with severe winds and flooding.


    


    




    
    
    
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    

    
        
Report a typo

    




  

 





  

  
    

        
    
    

        Good Morning Tucson

    



    

    
    
    
Wake up with Good Morning Tucson