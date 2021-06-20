Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Truck crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; at least 1 dead

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 22:59:19-04

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — At least one person has died and another is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car taking part in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade in the Miami area.

According to a statement from Broward County, "we know two individuals marching to celebrate inclusion and equality were struck by a vehicle."

Witnesses described a pickup truck driver acting like they were part of the parade, then suddenly accelerating and crashing into the victims. Investigators have not determined if the crash was intentional.

The driver was taken into custody. There is no word Saturday night if the driver will face charges.

"This tragedy took place within feet of me and my BSO team, and we are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident," said the statement from Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony.

"Our prayers are with the victims and their families. Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight.”

The parade was canceled after the crash out of respect for the victims and to allow police to start a thorough investigation.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!