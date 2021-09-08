Watch
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

William Kronholm/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2007, file photo, miles of empty beach and billions of sea shells await a lone beachcomber at St. George Island State Park near Apalachicola in the Florida Panhandle on Feb. 5, 2007. (AP Photo/William Kronholm, File)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 18:19:53-04

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

