Teacher working as crossing guard hit by minivan outside of Michigan school

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - The Macomb County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office is investigating after a teacher was hit by a minivan outside of a school on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the 57-year-old Lenox Township woman is a teacher at Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens and was working as a crossing guard.

She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No one else was injured.

The sheriff's office say the driver is cooperating with deputies and the investigation is ongoing.

Cass Ave. is shut down between Rose St. and Mary St. while they investigate.