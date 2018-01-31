Target employee accused of stealing $27,000 from Florida store

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Target employee is accused of stealing $27,000 in cash from a Boynton Beach, Florida store and placing it in his pockets.

Boynton Beach police arrested Kasey Lorgen, 20, of West Palm Beach for grand theft on Jan. 31.

A loss prevention officer at the 650 N Congress Ave. Target investigated Lorgen for missing money from registers since July 2017, according to a police report. Lorgen’s employee identification was linked to each of those registers.

The officer said Lorgen is the only person that empties each register at the end of the night when the store closes. He then puts the money into the back room, bundles the money, and places it into a safe.

Surveillance video allegedly captures Lorgen taking cash out of red bags and placing it into his pockets. He’s also allegedly seen taking money out of registers and placing it into his pants pockets.

Records show Lorgen confessed to the loss prevention officer to taking cash while he was working.

He told a Boynton Beach police officer that he took the cash because he needed money for school and bills. He said he was working alone and would deposit the cash directly into his bank account.

He said he knew what he was doing was wrong, but couldn’t help it.

He appeared before a Palm Beach County judge Wednesday morning and was ordered to not have contact with any Target. He does not have a criminal record, court records show.