TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- A Walmart employee called Tarpon Springs, Florida police on Thursday to report a strong odor coming from a van parked in the store's parking lot.

The employee told police the older model van had insect activity on the interior of the van's windows and there was a strong smell coming from the van.

Police responded to the location and found an older model Ford E-150 van parked at the north end of the parking lot near Tarpon Avenue. When officers entered the vehicle, they discovered a dead person.

Detectives have responded to the scene and are conducting a full investigation into the death. The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time.