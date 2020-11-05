Menu

Starting next week, DC to require COVID-19 test for visitors from hot spot states

The monuments of Washington are silhouetted in the haze and high humidity as steamy weather blankets the nation's capitol, as viewed from Arlington, Va., Friday, June, 2011. From left are the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, the Capitol, the Smithsonian Castle, and the Library of Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 3:50 PM, Nov 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-05 17:51:58-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — With virus numbers rising locally and nationally and the holiday travel season looming, the nation’s capital is revamping its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Starting next week, visitors coming to Washington, D.C., from a state classified as high risk will be required to take a COVID-19 test and receive a negative result within 72 hours before traveling.

They will also be asked to take another test locally if they plan on staying in Washington more than three days.

The new system replaces the one in place since July, which required visitors from hot spot states to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged Thursday that the quarantine system, which was entirely voluntary, was probably being violated by many visitors.

