Sources indicate Roe v. Wade to be overturned

A draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito shows the court's majority will overturn Roe v. Wade, according to sources at POLITICO.

In first draft form, Justice Alito states in the majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization states that "the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

While the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade established the right to abortion as legal precedent, Justice Alito's majority draft opinion writes that Roe "must be overruled."