Sen. Ted Cruz writing book on Supreme Court cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Ted Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court.

Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions.

The new book is called "One Vote Away."

Before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Cruz served as Texas solicitor general from 2003-2008 and worked in private practice.

He argued cases in the Supreme Court concerning the death penalty and state sovereignty among other issues.