Scene from 'Elf' comes to life as Buddy meets biological dad in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The story of Buddy the Elf meeting his biological father has come to life, just in time for the holidays.

Doug Henning of Eliot, Maine, wore a costume to look like Will Ferrell in the movie “Elf” while meeting his father face to face for the first time last week at Logan Airport in Boston.

He even broke into the same awkward song from the movie. Henning told Boston.com that his biological father “probably thought I was a lunatic.”

The dad didn’t get the joke because he hadn’t seen the movie, but that didn’t stop him from giving his son a big hug while other family members laughed and cheered.

Henning said the family eventually did sit down and watch the movie together as a family.

Henning told Boston.com that he grew up with amazing adoptive parents, but he wanted to know more about his heritage, so he used Ancestry.com. Through the website, he connected with a cousin who helped him connect with his biological dad, who says he didn’t know he had a son.

When getting to know each other, the biological father and son realized they both work in TV. Henning is a camera operator, and his dad is a sound mixer. Now, they’re trying to figure out if they’ve ever crossed paths.

