'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with stage 4 cancer: Report

Copyright Associated Press
Dana Ferguson
<p>FILE - In this May 29, 2015, file photo, television actor Dustin Diamond, center, leaves court in Port Washington, Wisc. Wisconsin.</p>
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-14 22:39:07-05

Dustin Diamond, the former "Saved by the Bell" star who was convicted of stabbing a man during a barroom brawl in Port Washington, Wis., has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Diamond, 44, was taken to a hospital in Florida days after he started to feel unwell, NBC News reports. He is now awaiting test results to learn the location and nature of the cancer.

Diamond became famous for playing Screech on the popular 1990s television show about a group of California high school students.

In 2015, Diamond was convicted of stabbing a man in Wisconsin the year before, and spent 60 days in jail for it.

Diamond testified he was trying to protect his girlfriend when he pulled out a pocketknife at the bar on Christmas Day.

This article was written by Jackson Danbeck for WTMJ.

